Bacolod mayor orders 5 city hall workers to explain ‘missing’ gov’t vehicles

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez of this city has issued show cause orders to five city government employees on Wednesday, July 12, for failure to account for the government vehicles assigned to them.

FILE PHOTO: Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez | Photo courtesy of Albee Benitez’s Facebook page

BACOLOD CITY — Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez of this city has issued show cause orders to five city government employees on Wednesday, July 12, for failure to account for the government vehicles assigned to them.

They were given five days to submit affidavits to show why no criminal or administrative case should be filed against them.

The five are regular employees of the city government, including a driver and engineers.

They have not submitted any explanation on where the vehicles assigned to them are, Benitez said.

