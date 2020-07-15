Bacolod mayor wants city to retain MGCQ status

BACOLOD CITY –– The mayor of Bacolod City has requested the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to retain its locality’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status after today.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia, in an interview, said he received word from an insider of the IATF-EID that the request was likely approved, although he has to wait for an official announcement.

He said Bacolod is not ready for a lower quarantine category considering that the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains. Going back to general community quarantine (GCQ), on the other hand, would hurt the economy.

“The reports of COVID-19-positive cases should all remind us that the crisis is still raging and that all health protocols should be strictly enforced,” Leonardia said.

He reminded the people to follow health protocols, such as the use of face masks and the practice of physical distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

“We hope and we intend to make it a culture in Bacolod,” he said.

