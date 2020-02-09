Bacolod now has only 5 persons suspected of nCoV infection

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental, Philippines — The number of patients under investigation (PUI) and quarantined for suspected infection of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) in Bacolod City hospitals has dropped to five.

Dr. Grace Tan, spokesperson of the Bacolod City’s inter-agency task force against the 2019 nCov, said two patients were released Saturday, Feb. 8, after they tested negative of the virus.

The two, she said, had traveled to Hong Kong before developing flu-like symptoms.

In Negros Oriental, five PUIs were admitted at the hospitals.

They tested negative for nCoV after their first swab tests.

According to provincial public information officer Bimbo Miraflor, the patients will be discharged once their confirmatory tests also turn out to be negative.

