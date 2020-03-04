Bactiguard Donates Infection Prevention to China

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In the fight against the Corona virus, Bactiguard donates products for infection prevention to Chinese hospitals, at a market value of over 2 million SEK.

“To help fight the new corona virus (covid-19) and protect the most severely ill patients, we will donate products from Bactiguard’s and Vigilenz’s combined product portfolios to China“, says Stefan Grass, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy CEO.

“Hydrocyn aqua is a water-based product that kills bacteria, fungi and virus within seconds without damaging or irritating the body. In the past, it has proven to have a powerful effect on earlier versions of the Corona virus and can thus be very useful for prevention of both the general public and healthcare professionals. Further, our catheters for infection prevention protect patients against the bacterial infections that often come as a complication of viral infections,” continues Stefan Grass.

HYDROCYN aqua® is a pH-neutral and water-based product that, unlike alcohol and chlorhexidine, isn’t toxic or harmful to the body. The active substance is hypochlorous acid (HOCl) which kills bacteria, fungi and virus within seconds. HYDROCYN aqua® is included in Bactiguard’s portfolio of products following the acquisition of Vigilenz and it is documented that the product kills 99.9% of previous variants of Coronavirus within 15-30 seconds.

HYDROCYN aqua® is CE marked (EU approved) and FDA approved in the US.

Bactiguard develops and provides infection prevention solutions which reduce the risk of healthcare associated infections. In viral infections, the body’s immune system is under stress, which increases the risk of secondary bacterial infections. Bactiguard’s unique coating prevents bacteria and other microbes from adhering to the surface of, for example, catheters, which reduces the risk of biofilm formation that lead to infections.

Recently, Bactiguard completed the acquisition of Malaysian Vigilenz, a manufacturer and supplier of medical devices and consumables, primarily within wound care and infection prevention, where HYDROCYN aqua® is an important part of the product portfolio.

