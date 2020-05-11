Bad Bunny drops surprise new album ‘Las que no iban a salir’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 11, 2020

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is keeping his output strong in 2020, with the surprise release of his second album of the year, Las que no iban a salir.

The album’s title translated to English reads ‘The Ones That Were Not Coming Out’. The title is a reference to the fact that multiple songs on the album that didn’t make the final cuts of his first two studio albums, 2018’s X 100pre and his first 2020 album YHLQMDLG.

In addition, Las que no iban a salir also features a string of tracks that Bad Bunny – real name Benito Ocasio – recorded during his time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The album’s closing track ‘En Casita’, which features Ocasio’s partner Gabriela, was released on Soundcloud early last month.

Listen to the album’s second single, ‘Cómo Se Siente (Remix)’, below.