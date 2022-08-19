Bad//Dreems Announce East Coast Spring Tour Dates

Adelaide rock outfit Bad//Dreems have announced a run of tour dates for October and November. The news of group’s spring tour follows on from the release of their latest single, ‘Mansfield 6.0’, which arrived earlier this month.

The forthcoming tour will see the group accompanied by Mini Skirt and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys on most dates, with Slag Queens, Dust, Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band, and more joining as supports. The tour will take place between October and November, with Bad//Dreems visiting Launceston, Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane.

Earlier this month, Bad//Dreems released new single ‘Mansfield 6.0’. Their first single since ‘Desert Television’ in 2020, the track serves as a taster of the group’s forthcoming fourth album, which is scheduled to arrive in 2023.

A staple of their live sets for some time, Bad//Dreems explained that ‘Mansfield 6.0’ emerged out of the strange times that Australians have found themselves living through in recent years. “At 9:15 a.m. AEST on the 22nd of September 2021, an earthquake measuring 6.0 was recorded in the town of Mansfield, Victoria and felt in Melbourne and around the state,” the group explained as part of a statement.

“At the same time, a mob of 2000 men wearing hi-visibility workwear and shouting anti-vaccination slogans marched through the streets of Melbourne, vandalising cars and clashing with police,” they added. “They gathered on the West Gate Bridge, where they sang and drank. This song was written at that strange time.”

Bad//Dreems Spring Tour 2022

With Mini Skirt and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys*

Friday, 21st October – Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS

Saturday, 22nd October –Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, 28th October – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 29th October – Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 1st November – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 25th November – Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

*Mini Skirt not appearing in Tasmania, and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys not appearing in Tasmania and Victoria

