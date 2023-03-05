Bad//Dreems Share New Single, Releasing Fourth Album ‘Hoo Ha!’ in May

Bad//Dreems have announced they’ll release their new album HOO HA! on Friday, 19th May via Farmer & the Owl and BMG. To coincide with the news, the band have shared new single ‘See You Tomorrow’.

Described as a “history lesson on speed,” ‘See You Tomorrow’ sees vocalist Ben Marwe assume the role of a “meth’d up Australian tradie fresh from an early knock,” anxiously rattling off references to Mitsubishi, Pizza Hut, Clean Up Australia Day, the fall of Eastern Russia, News Corp and more. Pre-orders for HOO HA! are available here.

Bad//Dreems recorded HOO HA! – the follow-up to 2019’s Doomsday Ballet – was recorded in early 2022 with Dan Luscombe on production duties. “We’re in this for the long haul, and we don’t ever want to start going through the motions,” guitarist Alex Cameron said in an accompanying press release. “Nor do we ever want to stop.”

‘See You Tomorrow’ is the third preview Bad//Dreems have shared from HOO HA! so far. The Adelaide band released lead single ‘Mansfield 6.0’ in August last year, following it up with ‘Jack’ in October. The latter – a sharp reflection on Australia’s deliberate erasing of First Nations history and identity – arrived alongside the launch of a podcast, also titled Hoo Ha!, focusing on conversations with First Nations figures such as Richie Guymala of Black Rock Band and musician Marlon Motlop.

