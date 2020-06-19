SEOUL, South korea, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Yoga brand Badra is celebrating the launch of its new eco-friendly yoga mats made of natural rubbers by giving away high quality, stitch labeled, 100% cotton straps for easy storage and carrying.



Badra introduces 3 types of eco-friendly yoga mats with natural rubbers

Inspired by the essential yoga pose, Badranasa, Badra has introduced a series of functional yoga mats to express inner beauty and natural health.

The new eco-friendly yoga mats from Badra follow the brand’s motto, “from nature to nature”, using real natural rubbers. Their independent production technology provide ample support for the users to strike yoga poses more stably.

There are three types of mats: TPE, NR, and NBR. Each model comes in more than 7 colors including lake gray, lilac violet, pine green, and haze coral.

The TPE model boasts high durability, maximum water resistance, and adhesion, so that it can last even through the most difficult poses with its Closed Cell and 3 layered design. The NR model, made of natural rubber, has enhanced non-slip function with open cell foaming technology and Badra exclusive leaf-texture design. The NBR model, developed with Open Cell methods, provides dense, soft texture that can endure repeated use without cracks on its surface.

All products from Badra are PVC free, a toxic substance for the environment and humans, as a part of the brand’s “Badra Project” that focuses on recycling for the earth. The products can be recycled right away when discarded. Moreover, Badra’s yoga mats have passed the SSG test, EU reach and 205 other safety tests so that one can be assured of the product’s safety.

In addition, the products come with a lifetime warranty to guarantee their quality. They are also produced and manufactured in Taiwan, known for luxury yoga brands.

