Bago City latest to cancel festivity in coronavirus wake

BACOLOD CITY – Bago City has postponed its 54th Charter Anniversary celebrations that were supposed to start Feb 11 to heed a Department of Health (DOH) advisory asking people to avoid large crowds as a precaution against novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The advisory, issued by Health Secretary Francisco Duque, urged the public to avoid gatherings with large crowds as a health measure against nCoV which has now killed at least 1,000 persons in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bago City government announced it was cancelling the festivities set Feb. 11 to 19.

The new dates for the event have yet to be announced.

FEATURED STORIES

The provincial health office called a meeting on nCoV with health workers, who would be in the frontline of the campaign to prevent nCoV from spreading, at the provincial capitol in Bacolod City.

Dr. Leo Eusebio, Hospital Operations Department head, said the governor also ordered the purchase of infrared thermometers and scanners to be used at seaports and airports. These pieces of equipment, however, could check only for signs of fever, just one of the symptoms of nCoV infection.

At least P33 million in government funds will be used to buy protective equipment, including masks, and other needs, he said.

Five provincial government hospitals now have isolation rooms for persons showing symptoms of nCoV and those who would need to be quarantined.

Edited by TSB

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ