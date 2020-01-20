Baguio, Benguet drivers rally vs jeepney modernization: We can’t afford new units

BAGUIO CITY—Leaders of several transport groups here and in La Trinidad, capital town of Benguet province, on Monday (Jan. 20) staged a protest rally against the government’s transport modernization program which would ground jeepneys deemed not roadworthy anymore.

The protesters gathered in front of the office of the Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Cordillera here at 10 a.m. and submitted a new petition to reiterate their opposition to the enforcement of the jeepney modernization plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlito Wayas, Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) Baguio-Benguet chapter president, said the program will burden public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators who cannot afford to buy brand new units.

Engineer Lalaine Sobremonte, acting director of LTFRB Cordillera, said that government has offered financial assistance to operators, adding that the modernization program aims to provide better transport service.

FEATURED STORIES

But Wayas said the government should instead support local vehicle manufacturers to rehabilitate old jeepneys or even manufacture new ones that would comply with road worthiness and environmental standards set by the government.

“We have local manufacturers that are very capable, but they will need government support and assistance,” Wayas said.

Wayas said that genuine national industrialization would bring a long term solution even to public transportation.

Sobremonte said her office will forward the petition to the Department of Transportation.

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ