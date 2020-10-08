Baguio, Benguet town revisit boundary overlap

BAGUIO CITY—The local governments of Baguio City and neighboring Tuba, Benguet province, are revisiting a 2013 boundary settlement to make up for lost realty taxes paid by residents in the disputed areas.
Noel Tomin, Tuba municipal assessor, told the city council last week that he had been authorized by Tuba Mayor Clarita Sal-ongan to facilitate the transfer of tax declarations to Baguio where the lots are situated.
But Tuba and Baguio could proceed with the land settlement through a “government-to-government” arrangement to end all land problems arising from unclear boundaries, said Baguio Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan. —VINCENT CABREZA
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.