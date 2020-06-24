Baguio buying HOCI disinfectant machine to cut expenses on bulk alcohol

BAGUIO CITY –– To cut expenses on alcohol during the quarantine, the city government plans to invest in machines that produce disinfectants once their efficacy is established by the Department of Health and the Department of Science and Technology, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said at a meeting on Tuesday.

Magalong said he is eyeing devices that produce hypochlorous acid (HOCI), which has germicidal properties.

A neighboring province is buying a unit for P3.9 million, “but I am waiting for the latest [validation] results from DOH and DOST,” Magalong informed city officials during a management committee meeting.

“if we buy [a machine], our cost [for producing disinfectant would be] P5 to P6 per gallon and we can produce thousands of liters every day. We can set up a tank where our people can fill up their alcohol containers,” he said. The mayor did not elaborate on the budget that had been allocated for bulk alcohol.

The extra dividend from the shift to HOCI was that employees and City Hall guests would not be bothered by chaffing skin due to constant alcohol use, Magalong added.

Baguio has seven new patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease as of June 23, according to a DOH chart.

The summer capital is under a modified general community quarantine.

