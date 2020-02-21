Baguio City chill: Temp drops to 3-year low of 9.4 °C

BAGUIO CITY – The nippy morning temperature in this summer capital dropped further to 9.4 °C on Friday, the lowest in the last three years.

The record- low temperature was recorded at 6 a.m at the synoptic station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) here.

The cold weather is caused by the “amihan,” or northeast monsoon season, which prevails between October and early March, Pagasa said.

On Wednesday, the coldest morning was recorded at 7:45 a.m. at 10 °C.

The lowest temperature here in 2018 was 11.2 °C recorded on March 11, while the coldest temperature last year, 9.8 °C, was recorded on January 28.

In 2017, the mercury dropped to 7.3 °C on February 14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the city was 6.3 °C on January 18, 1961.

GSG

