Baguio City COVID-19 watch: 36th case reported

BAGUIO CITY — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in the city has risen to36 as of June 4, 2020, the public information office said.

The latest patient is a 32-year-old man who may have contracted the disease from a nurse who is currently under treatment as of June 2.

The man has not displayed flu-like symptoms, but has since been isolated.

He and the nurse are residents of Aurora Hill.

The nurse is assigned to the psychiatric ward of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC), which is the primary facility tasked to detect and care for COVID-19 patients.

The summer capital is currently under a modified general community quarantine.

