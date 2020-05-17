Baguio City: Male nurse is latest COVID-19 patient

BAGUIO CITY — A 32-year-old male registered nurse became the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in this city, raising the total number of virus-infected cases here to 32, local officials announced on Sunday.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the nurse, works at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and is a resident of Barangay Maria Pucay Pinsao Proper.

Magalong has ordered immediate contact tracing, quarantine and disinfection protocols, which include the possible lockdown of the affected areas.

He asked residents to abide by the new general community quarantine guidelines, which began on Saturday.

