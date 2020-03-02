Baguio council backs probe of mess in polls for councilors’ league

BAGUIO CITY—The city council on Monday (Mar. 2) urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government to take over the Investigation of the botched Feb. 27 national elections of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL).

The DILG oversaw the national elections but PCL tasked its own ad hoc committee with investigating the computer glitches that forced the group of city and municipal councilors to declare failure of elections, said Councilor Betty Lourdes Tabanda who sponsored the resolution at the PCL’s regular session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabanda, who attended the national congress, said the participants were made to wait for four hours during the elections only to be told the poll machines were not recording the proper votes. “Some of the councilors complained that the computers recorded people they did not vote for,” she said.

All but one councilor supported the resolution. Councilor Joel Alangsab abstained out of delicadeza being the incumbent PCL director for the Cordilleras.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ