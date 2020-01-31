Baguio gets coldest morning this year at 11.2°C

BAGUIO CITY –– This summer capital on Friday experienced the coldest morning yet this year, weather observers from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration here said.

The weather station here said the temperature plunged to a chilly 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5 a.m.

The nippy weather is caused by the prevailing northeast monsoon or “hanging amihan” in Northern Luzon.

In nearby Mt. Sto. Tomas, situated at 2,260 meters above sea level, the morning temperature was registered at 9.7°C, also at 5 a.m.

The temperature in the city plunged to 11.4°C on Jan. 4, the first time the mercury dropped below 12°C this year.

On Jan. 22, the morning temperature here returned to 11.4°C.

Last year, the coldest morning temperature was registered at 9°C on Jan. 31, while the coldest temperature ever recorded here was Jan. 18, 1961 at 6.3° C.

The cool weather that came earlier this year was normal and would last until the end of February or early March, Pagasa said./lzb

