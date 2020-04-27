Baguio hospital reopens a day after closing for coronavirus disinfection

BAGUIO CITY—The Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) on Monday (April 27) started taking in new patients again a day after closing down to conduct coronavirus tests for all its employees.

In a new advisory, BGHMC announced that it has “instituted stricter infection control measures” and improved the work schedules of its workforce.

This allowed the hospital to once more open its doors to all types of patients provided their diseases do not put them at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

The BGHMC shut down on Sunday (April 26) after six of its medical workers contracted COVID-19 at the weekend—two doctors, a nurse, two nursing attendants and a hospital encoder.

“All other operations such as dialysis and triage will resume but with limitations on strict infection control,” the BGHMC said in its advisory.

“Rest assured that the hospital is regularly exercising due diligence in making sure our healthcare workers are safe as well as the patients we serve,” it said.

To date, Baguio has 29 cases of coronavirus infection, eight of them confirmed last Saturday (April 25) and Sunday.

