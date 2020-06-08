Baguio mayor accepts Zamora’s apology; protocol violations probe set

BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday said he accepted the apology conveyed by San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora for breaching border restrictions during a visit here on Friday.

The investigation on the quarantine protocol violations, however, must run its course, Magalong said, after appealing to social media to “exercise greater discernment and restraint in prejudging” Zamora and his 6-vehicle convoy which drove through a checkpoint along Kennon Road on Friday afternoon without undergoing mandatory medical examinations.

A medical team set up an emergency triage area at the Baguio Country Club where Zamora’s group proceeded, but was turned away after failing to prevent their medical health clearances.

Because the violation affects the safety of Baguio residents, Magalong said the investigation will proceed despite the sincere apology of Zamora.

Magalong, who was in Manila when Zamora’s group visited the summer capital, acknowledged that public vigilance worked in favor of keeping Baguio safe from the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Baguio City has 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, mostly acquired outside the city.

GSG

