Baguio mayor orders probe of film crew on breach of protocol; Arjo Atayde, 9 others tested positive for Covid-19

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Benjamin Magalong ordered the investigation of a group of actors and technical crew shooting a film production in the Summer Capital after 10 of its members were tested positive for Covid-19.

The mayor said the group is composed of a hundred individuals led by actor Arjo Atayde. Ten members of the group, including Atayde, turned positive for Covid-19 based on the results of their reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests on Sunday, according to the mayor.

The mayor said the group was given a permit to stay in the city and conduct its shooting activity since last month with the commitment that they will be staying in a bubble – meaning no one should be going in and out of the city during the duration of the shooting.

They were already in the city since last month before the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region.

“However, we found out that there were instances where crew members go home and come back to the city without passing through our triage so they are not tested,” the mayor revealed.

He said the group also failed to comply with their commitment for a regular testing.

“For some reason, Mr. Atayde left his group yesterday (Monday) without informing us although I’m trying to reach out to him to instruct him on what to do with his group left in the city,” the mayor said on Tuesday.



He said the other nine members of the group who were infected of Covid-19 are now in isolation. The remaining members of the film crew and actors are also in quarantine, well-guarded and subject for swab testing in five days.