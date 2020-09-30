Baguio now requires health inspection for birthday celebrations, weddings

BAGUIO CITY — Birthdays, weddings and other familial interactions will now require close supervision from health workers, after the latest coronavirus disease outbreaks in the summer capital were traced to gatherings, according to a Sept. 29 order issued by Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

From Wednesday (Sept. 30) to October 14, “social gatherings to celebrate or commemorate personal or family milestones” will be allowed under strict monitoring by the medical community, the police of village health workers, the order says.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the event occurs at home, the barangay and the designated health workers must be notified and all protocols for social distancing must be enforced.

The gathering should involve only close family members if possible, and relatives who have low immunity due to age or a medical condition should be restricted.

FEATURED STORIES

If the gathering is being held at a hotel or convention hall, the venue must be inspected by the City Health Services Office.

The latest analysis of COVID-19 “clustering” in infected neighborhoods indicates that contamination occurred inside premises with poor ventilation during celebrations where close contact interactions take place, the city epidemiology team says.

The latest outbreaks were recorded a week before the Sept. 22 launching of the Ridge and Reef travel corridor which would allow Ilocos tourists to visit Baguio in October.

The new infections brought up the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Baguio since March to 915 as of Tuesday (Sept. 29).

EDV



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>