BAIA 2022: Greenovator Opens Opportunities to Develop Decarbonization Technology

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Supporting the transition to clean energy, PT Bukit Asam Tbk (IDX:PTBA) is inviting the nation’s most innovative minds to play a part in the Bukit Asam Innovation Awards (BAIA) 2022 Greenovator to accelerate decarbonization technology adoption as an alternative to tackle the ever changing climate in Indonesia.



The recent BAIA 2022 Greenovator networking event held to introduce the competition and invite academia participants to contribute to decarbonization technology innovation

Currently, the registration for BAIA 2022 Greenovator is still open until August 31, 2022 for all researchers and innovators from Indonesia. In addition, Bukit Asam also encourages participants who have registered to immediately submit their concepts and solutions before the registration deadline.

“We are still opening the widest possible opportunities for innovators in the country who work in the field of decarbonization technology to register for the BAIA 2022 Greenovator. This collaboration is aimed to actualize the commitment of the Indonesian government as the host of the G20 presidency in supporting the green energy transition and tackling climate change issues,” said Iko Gusman, Chairman of the BAIA 2022 Greenovator Committee.

Competing for the Prize

To entice participants to the BAIA 2022 competition, Bukit Asam is presenting a total grand prize of IDR 3 billion for the 10 best works from two competition categories, namely Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage (CCUS) and Carbon Reduction.

The grand prize winners in the CCUS category with a Technology Readiness Level (TKT) 7-9 and TKT of 4-6 will be awarded IDR 1 billion and IDR 500 million respectively. In the Carbon Reduction category, the top innovation will be given a prize of IDR 150 million.

In addition to prize money, Bukit Asam will also award the active participation of the winning innovators to reduce global emissions with the right to register for Intellectual Property Rights (HAKI) for their innovative technologies and prototypes. Bukit Asam will collaborate with the winners to develop and implement the solution.

Innovation Assessments and Criteria

After the registration process concludes, the BAIA 2022 competition phase will be followed by a two-month assessment period by a panel of expert juries in the field of energy technology, namely: Ir. Nanang Untung, IPU., an expert staff to the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and energy business consultant; Dr. Ir. Unggul Priyanto, M.Sc., Head of BPPT 2014-2019; Dr. Ir. Andang Bachtiar, M.Sc., Country Manager for Aceh Carbon and General Secretary of ADPMET; Prof. Ir. Renanto, M.Sc., Ph.D., ITS’ chemical engineering academician; and Ir. Utjok W.R. Siagian, M.Sc., Ph.D., petroleum engineering academician at ITB.

Prof. Renanto is expecting these bright Indonesian innovators and researchers to produce ideas and works that enable the utilization of CCUS technology to maintain environmental comfort and positively impact the national economy.

“It is important for innovators to take their part in BAIA 2022 Greenovator so that they can come up with new technologies to preserve the environmental welfare of all levels of society and receive the encouragement and recognition they deserve,” he said.

The BAIA 2022 competition is part of the 2022 BIGMIND Innovation Award held by the holding state-owned enterprises in the mining sector, Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID).

Register for the BAIA 2022: Greenovator competition at: https://greenovator.ptba.co.id/id/register .

Further information about BAIA 2022: Greenovator is available at: https://greenovator.ptba.co.id/id/ .

About PT Bukit Asam Tbk

PT Bukit Asam Tbk (Bukit Asam) is a State-Owned Enterprise (BUMN) and a part of Pertambangan Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) holding company. Bukit Asam is engaged in the energy sector, primarily operating in the national coal mining sector.

Carrying a vision to become a world-class energy company that cares for the environment, Bukit Asam continues to strive to develop corporate competencies by providing maximum long-term added value for stakeholders and the environment through the implementation of innovative and comprehensive Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) policies.