Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020[1].

“Our revenue growth turned positive in the third quarter with many advertising verticals turning around, putting Baidu in a good position to further benefit from a recovery in the Chinese economy. The vibrant mobile ecosystem that Baidu has built in the last few years sets a strong foundation for us to grow our non-advertising business,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “Our new AI businesses saw healthy growth in the third quarter, particularly from cloud, where we are differentiating with AI solutions.”

“Our team executed in the third quarter with top line growth, resilient profitability and strong cash flow, a testament to the durability of Baidu’s business, despite China experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 in July. Our focus on differentiating Baidu with open-platform, in-app search and new AI businesses has enabled Baidu Core’s adjusted EBITDA margin to reach 46% in the third quarter,” said Herman Yu, CFO of Baidu. “We also executed on our capital allocation strategy by selling down equity investments and continuing to execute on our share repurchase plan.”

Financial Highlights

Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per ADS, Q3 Q2 Q3 unaudited) 2019 2020 2020 YOY QOQ RMB RMB RMB US$ Total revenues 28,080 26,034 28,232 4,158 1% 8% Operating income 2,355 3,644 6,156 907 161% 69% Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 3,691 5,605 7,636 1,125 107% 36% Net income (loss) to Baidu (6,373) 3,579 13,678 2,015 – 282% Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 4,387 5,082 6,988 1,029 59% 38% Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS (18.37) 10.31 39.79 5.86 – 286% Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 12.61 14.73 20.35 3.00 61% 38%

Adjusted EBITDA [2] 5,116 7,015 9,073 1,336 77% 29% Adjusted EBITDA margin 18% 27% 32% 32%

Baidu Core Q3 Q2 Q3 (In millions, unaudited) 2019 2020 2020 YOY QOQ RMB RMB RMB US$ Total revenues 21,010 18,926 21,379 3,149 2% 13% Operating income 5,191 4,966 7,404 1,090 43% 49% Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 6,224 6,482 8,505 1,253 37% 31% Net income (loss) to Baidu Core (4,287) 4,424 14,368 2,116 – 225% Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 6,310 5,656 7,486 1,103 19% 32% Adjusted EBITDA [2] 7,525 7,771 9,822 1,447 31% 26% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36% 41% 46% 46%

[1] Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in Non-GAAP Financial Measures section. Also see the table captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details.

Other Highlights

Corporate

Baidu received an ESG rating of BB from MSCI and an ESG risk score of 21.5 from Sustainalytics, reflecting the progress the Company has made through ESG policy changes and improved disclosure on corporate governance.

Baidu World was held virtually in September 2020 in partnership with CCTV, reaching an audience of over 60 million. This year’s theme centered on the “Intelligence of Everything,” highlighting how Baidu AI products and solutions can improve everyday life and empower enterprises and the public sector to do more and do better in the areas of cloud computing, smart transportation and autonomous driving.

Baidu entered into definitive agreements to raise financing for its Smart Living Group ("SLG") at a post-money valuation of approximately RMB 20 billion , or US$2.9 billion , in September 2020 . The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, and Baidu is expected to be a super majority shareholder.

, or , in . The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, and Baidu is expected to be a super majority shareholder. Baidu completed a bond offering of US$950 million in October 2020 , consisting of US$650 million of 1.720% notes due 2026 and US$300 million of 2.375% notes due 2030, the proceeds from which are expected to be used to repay certain existing indebtedness.

in , consisting of of 1.720% notes due 2026 and of 2.375% notes due 2030, the proceeds from which are expected to be used to repay certain existing indebtedness. Baidu returned US$596 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2020, bringing the cumulative share repurchase over the last two years to approximately US$2.0 billion .

Mobile Ecosystem

Baidu App’s daily active users (“DAUs”) reached 206 million and its monthly active users (“MAUs”) reached 544 million in September 2020 .

. The massive reach of Baidu App, along with other products in the Company’s product portfolio, is attracting a wide range of knowledge and information-centric videos, including live and short videos. Topical live streaming, such as Wander Planet and Who to Support , grew eight folds sequentially.

and , grew eight folds sequentially. Publishers are sharing more originals on Baijiahao (“BJH”) accounts, to take advantage of Baidu’s large scale and easy sharing of content across Baidu family of apps. BJH accounts reached 3.6 million, up 52% year over year, in September 2020 .

. App developers are adopting Baidu Smart Mini Programs (“SMPs”) to provide users with native-app like experience on Baidu, without having to download the host apps. The number of SMPs grew three folds, and SMP monthly active users on Baidu App reached 355 million, up 22% year over year, in September 2020 .

. Site merchants are switching to Managed Page as the landing page for their search results to improve marketing effectiveness, resulting in Managed Page revenue reaching almost 1/3 of Baidu Core’s online marketing services revenue in the third quarter of 2020.

DuerOS

DuerOS first-party monthly voice queries reached 2.7 billion, up 65% from last year, and DuerOS total monthly voice queries reached 5.3 billion in September 2020 .

. Xiaodu Smart Display ranked #1 in smart display shipments globally, and Xiaodu smart speakers ranked #1 in smart speaker shipments in China for the second quarter of 2020, according to market research firms IDC, Strategy Analytics and Canalys.

for the second quarter of 2020, according to market research firms IDC, Strategy Analytics and Canalys. The DuerOS skills store, offering 4,300 skills in wide ranging genres, including education, video, online game and live streaming, is supported by a developer community of 45,000.

Xiaodu Smart Earphones was introduced in September 2020 , allowing users to navigate DuerOS skills using its voice assistant and hear instant language translation. Xiaodu Smart Earphones broaden the use case of the Xiaodu voice assistant from home, auto and hotel to anywhere with mobile.

Cloud, AI Services & AI Platform

Baidu partners with Postal Savings Bank of China (“PSBC”), a top consumer bank in China with 40,000 branches nationwide, to provide Baidu AI PaaS, which can be trained to provide better credit risk management by leveraging Baidu’s advanced AI capabilities, such as big data and natural language processing.

(“PSBC”), a top consumer bank in with 40,000 branches nationwide, to provide Baidu AI PaaS, which can be trained to provide better credit risk management by leveraging Baidu’s advanced AI capabilities, such as big data and natural language processing. Baidu partners with the Economic and Technological Development Zone in Guiyang , a major national data center hub in China , to provide its AI PaaS platform that will be made available to the 400+ enterprises across 10 industries located in the economic development zone. Baidu’s AI PaaS can help businesses improve their operations and do more through advanced AI, including deep learning, blockchain and computer vision,

in , a major national data center hub in , to provide its AI PaaS platform that will be made available to the 400+ enterprises across 10 industries located in the economic development zone. Baidu’s AI PaaS can help businesses improve their operations and do more through advanced AI, including deep learning, blockchain and computer vision, Baidu’s AI open platform built on Baidu Cloud offers over 270 AI capabilities, attracting a developer community of over 2 million.

Baidu Translate, an AI cloud service leveraging Baidu’s advanced natural language processing, speech and vision processing technologies, supports over 200 languages and processes over 100 billion bites a day, attracting a developer community of 400,000.

Apollo

Baidu partners with the city of Guangzhou , Guangdong to provide smart transportation solutions to improve traffic efficiency, air pollution and road safety.

, to provide smart transportation solutions to improve traffic efficiency, air pollution and road safety. Apollo Go robotaxi is now opened to the public in Beijing , becoming the third city following Changsha , Hunan and Cangzhou, Hebei . Apollo Go rides may be ordered from Baidu Maps or Apollo Go app.

, becoming the third city following , and Cangzhou, . Apollo Go rides may be ordered from Baidu Maps or Apollo Go app. Baidu was granted China’s first driverless test permit in Changsha .

iQIYI

iQIYI subscribers reached 104.8 million in September 2020 , and membership revenue was up 7% year over year. iQIYI’s large subscriber base further strengthens iQIYI’s foundation to produce entertainment blockbuster originals.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues reached RMB 28.2 billion ($4.16 billion), increasing 1% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core reached RMB 21.4 billion ($3.15 billion), increasing 2% year over year. Online marketing revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 18.4 billion ($2.72 billion), which was basically flat from last year. Non-online marketing revenue from Baidu Core reached 2.9 billion ($434 million), increasing 14% year over year, primarily driven by the growth of cloud services.

Cost of revenues was RMB 12.8 billion ($1.89 billion), decreasing 22% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in content costs, traffic acquisition costs and costs of goods sold.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 4.7 billion ($692 million), increasing 1% year over year.

Research and development expenses were RMB 4.6 billion ($673 million), decreasing 3% year over year.

Operating income was RMB 6.2 billion ($907 million) and operating margin was 22%. Baidu Core operating income was RMB 7.4 billion ($1.09 billion) and Baidu Core operating margin was 35%.

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 7.6 billion ($1.13 billion), and non-GAAP operating margin was 27%. Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 8.5 billion ($1.25 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 40%.

Total other income was RMB 8.9 billion ($1.31 billion), compared to total other loss of RMB 9.5 billion in Q3 2019. Total other income in Q3 2020 included fair value gain of RMB 9.0 billion from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.6 billion ($239 million), compared to RMB 934 million in Q3 2019.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 13.7 billion ($2.02 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 39.79 ($5.86). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 14.4 billion ($2.12 billion).

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 7.0 billion ($1.03 billion), and non-GAAP net margin was 25%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 20.35 ($3.00). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 7.5 billion ($1.10 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 35%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 9.1 billion ($1.34 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 32%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 9.8 billion ($1.45 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 46%.

As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 146.0 billion ($21.50 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 138.5 billion ($20.41 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 6.3 billion ($925 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 8.3 billion ($1.22 billion).

For more information on the adoption of ASU 2019-02 beginning January 1, 2020, in accordance with the new accounting standard, please see explanation under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 28.6 billion ($4.2 billion) and RMB 31.3 billion ($4.6 billion), representing a growth rate of -1% to 8% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will grow between -1% and 10% year over year.

The above forecast reflects Baidu’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company. The Company’s mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu’s ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU”. Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also other items that are infrequent or unusual in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Baidu’s historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Starting from January 1, 2020, Baidu adopted ASU 2019-02, Improvements to Accounting for Costs of Films and License Agreements for Program Materials, which reclassifies cash outflows for costs incurred to acquire licensed contents from investing activities to operating activities. To increase comparability, 2019 free cash flow has been retrospectively adjusted to include cash outflows of acquisition of licensed copyrights, which is presented on the same basis as 2020 and going forward.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In millions except for share, per share (or ADS) information, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2020 2020 RMB RMB RMB US$(2) Revenues: Online marketing services 20,434 17,688 20,201 2,975 Others 7,646 8,346 8,031 1,183 Total revenues 28,080 26,034 28,232 4,158 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 16,378 13,134 12,815 1,886 Selling, general and administrative(1) 4,657 4,417 4,700 692 Research and development(1) 4,690 4,839 4,561 673 Total costs and expenses 25,725 22,390 22,076 3,251 Operating income 2,355 3,644 6,156 907 Other income (loss): Interest income 1,687 1,312 1,297 191 Interest expense (788) (820) (755) (111) Foreign exchange income (loss), net 29 55 (271) (40) Gain (loss) from equity method investments (729) (1,732) (546) (80) Other income (loss), net (9,683) 1,551 9,169 1,351 Total other income (loss), net (9,484) 366 8,894 1,311 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,129) 4,010 15,050 2,218 Income tax expense 934 1,222 1,618 239 Net income (loss) (8,063) 2,788 13,432 1,979 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,690) (791) (246) (36) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (6,373) 3,579 13,678 2,015 Earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals 10 ADSs): -Basic (18.37) 10.34 40.21 5.92 -Diluted (18.37) 10.31 39.79 5.86 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: -Basic (183.74) 103.44 402.06 59.22 -Diluted (183.74) 103.06 397.88 58.60 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 34,793,154 34,377,658 33,982,547 33,982,547 Diluted 34,793,154 34,505,617 34,339,438 34,339,438 (1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenues 70 108 81 12 Selling, general and administrative 336 550 403 60 Research and development 810 1,188 930 137 Total share-based compensation expenses 1,216 1,846 1,414 209 (2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.7896 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of

September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions except for share information, unaudited) December 31, September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 33,443 18,423 2,713 Restricted cash 996 669 99 Short-term investments 112,924 126,876 18,687 Accounts receivable, net 7,416 7,046 1,038 Amounts due from related parties 1,594 1,307 193 Other current assets, net 9,189 8,831 1,301 Total current assets 165,562 163,152 24,031 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 18,311 17,154 2,527 Licensed copyrights, net 6,287 6,062 893 Intangible assets, net 1,600 2,033 299 Goodwill 18,250 21,776 3,207 Long-term investments, net 69,410 81,289 11,973 Amounts due from related parties 3,564 3,639 536 Deferred tax assets, net 2,193 804 118 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,332 9,648 1,421 Produced content, net 4,355 5,517 813 Other non-current assets 4,452 3,668 540 Total non-current assets 135,754 151,590 22,327 Total assets 301,316 314,742 46,358 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loans 2,618 3,804 560 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,701 31,592 4,653 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 11,062 12,185 1,795 Deferred income 529 163 24 Long-term loans, current portion 737 7,506 1,106 Notes payable, current portion 5,219 – – Amounts due to related parties 2,231 1,747 257 Operating lease liabilities 2,283 4,636 683 Total current liabilities 57,380 61,633 9,078 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income 17 57 8 Deferred revenue 1,009 609 90 Amounts due to related parties 3,846 3,689 543 Long-term loans 7,804 628 92 Notes payable 38,090 43,917 6,468 Convertible senior notes 12,297 12,307 1,813 Deferred tax liabilities 3,273 3,319 489 Operating lease liabilities 4,486 4,607 679 Other non-current liabilities 299 316 47 Total non-current liabilities 71,121 69,449 10,229 Total liabilities 128,501 131,082 19,307 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,109 1,248 184 Equity Total Baidu shareholders’ equity 163,599 176,291 25,965 Noncontrolling interests 8,107 6,121 902 Total equity 171,706 182,412 26,867 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and equity 301,316 314,742 46,358

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2019 (RMB) Three months ended

June 30, 2020 (RMB) Three months ended

September 30, 2020 (RMB) Three months ended

September 30, 2020 (US$) Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Total revenues 21,010 7,397 (327) 28,080 18,926 7,412 (304) 26,034 21,379 7,188 (335) 28,232 3,149 1,059 (50) 4,158 YOY 2% (3%) 1% QOQ 13% (3%) 8% Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 8,502 8,176 (300) 16,378 6,555 6,834 (255) 13,134 6,728 6,363 (276) 12,815 991 937 (42) 1,886 Selling, general and administrative (1) 3,320 1,350 (13) 4,657 3,230 1,196 (9) 4,417 3,354 1,364 (18) 4,700 494 201 (3) 692 Research and development (1) 3,997 703 (10) 4,690 4,175 664 – 4,839 3,893 671 (3) 4,561 574 99 – 673 Total costs and expenses 15,819 10,229 (323) 25,725 13,960 8,694 (264) 22,390 13,975 8,398 (297) 22,076 2,059 1,237 (45) 3,251 YOY Cost of revenues (21%) (22%) (22%) Selling, general and administrative 1% 1% 1% Research and development (3%) (5%) (3%) Cost and expenses (12%) (18%) (14%) Operating income (loss) 5,191 (2,832) (4) 2,355 4,966 (1,282) (40) 3,644 7,404 (1,210) (38) 6,156 1,090 (178) (5) 907 YOY 43% (57%) 161% QOQ 49% (6%) 69% Operating margin 25% (38%) 8% 26% (17%) 14% 35% (17%) 22% Add: total other income (loss),net (8,657) (827) (9,484) 507 (141) – 366 8,827 67 – 8,894 1,301 10 – 1,311 Less: income tax expense 918 16 934 1,206 16 – 1,222 1,599 19 – 1,618 236 3 – 239 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI (97) 13 (1,606) (1,690) (157) 3 (637) (3) (791) 264 13 (523) (3) (246) 39 2 (77) (3) (36) Net income(loss) attributable to Baidu (4,287) (3,688) 1,602 (6,373) 4,424 (1,442) 597 3,579 14,368 (1,175) 485 13,678 2,116 (173) 72 2,015 YOY – (68%) – QOQ 225% (19%) 282% Net margin (20%) (50%) (23%) 23% (19%) 14% 67% (16%) 48% Non-GAAP financial measures: Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 6,224 (2,529) 3,691 6,482 (837) 5,605 8,505 (831) 7,636 1,253 (123) 1,125 YOY 37% (67%) 107% QOQ 31% (1%) 36% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 30% (34%) 13% 34% (11%) 22% 40% (12%) 27% Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 6,310 (3,394) 4,387 5,656 (956) 5,082 7,486 (830) 6,988 1,103 (123) 1,029 YOY 19% (76%) 59% QOQ 32% (13%) 38% Net margin (non-GAAP) 30% (46%) 16% 30% (13%) 20% 35% (12%) 25% Adjusted EBITDA 7,525 (2,405) 5,116 7,771 (716) 7,015 9,822 (711) 9,073 1,447 (106) 1,336 YOY 31% (70%) 77% QOQ 26% (1%) 29% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36% (33%) 18% 41% (10%) 27% 46% (10%) 32% (1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues 25 45 70 49 59 108 29 52 81 4 8 12 Selling, general and administrative 207 129 336 331 219 550 187 216 403 28 32 60 Research and development 749 61 810 1,102 86 1,188 846 84 930 125 12 137 Total share-based compensation 981 235 1,216 1,482 364 1,846 1,062 352 1,414 157 52 209 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions,unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2019 (RMB) June 30, 2020 (RMB) September 30, 2020 (RMB) September 30, 2020 (US$) Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities 8,508 293 8,801 9,547 (1,358) 8,189 9,716 (1,929) 7,787 1,431 (284) 1,147 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,960) (922) (12,882) (8,854) 1,144 (7,710) (6,576) 343 (6,233) (969) 51 (918) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,903) (160) (2,063) (2,211) 823 (1,388) (4,387) 238 (4,149) (646) 35 (611) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 122 258 380 26 (10) 16 (77) (113) (190) (11) (17) (28) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (5,233) (531) (5,764) (1,492) 599 (893) (1,324) (1,461) (2,785) (195) (215) (410) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash At beginning of period 15,315 7,624 22,939 18,089 4,681 22,770 16,597 5,280 21,877 2,444 778 3,222 At end of period 10,082 7,093 17,175 16,597 5,280 21,877 15,273 3,819 19,092 2,249 563 2,812 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities 8,508 293 8,801 9,547 (1,358) 8,189 9,716 (1,929) 7,787 1,431 (284) 1,147 Less: Capital expenditures (1,031) (181) (1,212) (797) (57) (854) (1,417) (90) (1,507) (209) (13) (222) Less: Acquisition of licensed copyrights(1) (50) (2,689) (2,739) – – – – – – – – – Free cash flow 7,427 (2,577) 4,850 8,750 (1,415) 7,335 8,299 (2,019) 6,280 1,222 (297) 925 Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI’s consolidated cash flows. (1) Starting from January 1, 2020, Baidu adopted ASU 2019-02, Improvements to Accounting for Costs of Films and License Agreements for Program Materials, which reclassifies cash outflows

for costs incurred to acquire licensed contents from investing activities to operating activities. To increase comparability, 2019 non-GAAP measure of free cash flow has been retrospectively

adjusted to include cash outflows of acquisition of licensed copyrights, which is presented on the same basis as 2020 and going forward. Free cash flow, previously reported 7,477 112 7,589 8,750 1,290 10,040 8,299 385 8,684 1,222 57 1,279 Less: Acquisition of licensed copyrights (50) (2,689) (2,739) – (2,705) (2,705) – (2,404) (2,404) – (354) (354) Free cash flow, revised 7,427 (2,577) 4,850 8,750 (1,415) 7,335 8,299 (2,019) 6,280 1,222 (297) 925

Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2019 (RMB) June 30, 2020 (RMB) September 30, 2020 (RMB) September 30, 2020 (US$) Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss) 5,191 (2,832) 2,355 4,966 (1,282) 3,644 7,404 (1,210) 6,156 1,090 (178) 907 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 981 235 1,216 1,482 364 1,846 1,062 352 1,414 157 52 209 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 52 68 120 34 81 115 39 27 66 6 3 9 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 6,224 (2,529) 3,691 6,482 (837) 5,605 8,505 (831) 7,636 1,253 (123) 1,125 Add: Depreciation of fixed assets 1,301 124 1,425 1,289 121 1,410 1,317 120 1,437 194 17 211 Adjusted EBITDA 7,525 (2,405) 5,116 7,771 (716) 7,015 9,822 (711) 9,073 1,447 (106) 1,336 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (4,287) (3,688) (6,373) 4,424 (1,442) 3,579 14,368 (1,175) 13,678 2,116 (173) 2,015 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 974 235 1,106 1,473 364 1,676 1,056 352 1,252 156 52 184 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)(3) 21 50 47 19 65 55 31 23 44 5 3 6 Add: Disposal loss (gain)(3)(4) – – – 453 – 453 (5) – (5) (1) – (1) Add: Impairment of long-term investments(3) 8,023 – 8,023 752 48 779 – – – – – – Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments(3) 745 1 745 (2,535) – (2,535) (8,464) (33) (8,483) (1,247) (5) (1,249) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2) 834 8 839 1,070 9 1,075 500 3 502 74 – 74 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 6,310 (3,394) 4,387 5,656 (956) 5,082 7,486 (830) 6,988 1,103 (123) 1,029 Diluted earnings per ADS (18.37) 10.31 39.79 5.86 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests 0.06 0.07 0.04 0.01 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS 30.92 4.35 (19.48) (2.87) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 12.61 14.73 20.35 3.00 (1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu’s share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee’s books, accretion of their

redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects. (3) Net of related tax impact (4) Includes re-measurement gain or loss of previous held equity interest in the acquisition

