“Bailey May now has 4 million followers on Instagram”

Bailey May now has more than 4 million followers on the image-sharing site Instagram.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 19, the member of global pop group Now United thanked all his fans and followers for their support.

“I love every single one of you. You never fail to overwhelm me. Your love and support is everything and always will be!! THANK YOU,” he wrote.

Bailey, who is half-British, first became known on social media after covering Filipino songs of artists such as Daniel Padilla.

He eventually joined the reality television show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2015.