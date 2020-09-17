“Bailey May robbed in England, assures fans he is fine”

Three unidentified men robbed former PBB housemate Bailey May while biking in Norwich, England

Former Pinoy Big Brother teen housemate and Now United member Bailey May assured his fans that he is fine after he was robbed by three unidentified men in England.

ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe tweeted on Thursday morning, September 17, that the robbing incident happened while Bailey was riding his bike.

“Now United Pinoy member Bailey May was robbed by three (still) unidentified men, and took away his bike. According to Bailey’s manager Ming Tinana, biking around their area is part of Bailey’s regular workout routine,” MJ posted on Twitter.

THIS JUST IN: Now United Pinoy member Bailey May was robbed by three (still) unidentified men, and took away his bike. According to Bailey’s manager Ming Tinana, biking around their area is part of Bailey’s regular workout routine. The robbing incident happened 15mins ago.. — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) September 16, 2020

He added, “The robbing incident happened just 15 minutes ago in Norwich, England. Bailey managed to run with his phone & immediately called his dad. Bailey is safe at home and unharmed. His parents are now at the scene of the crime and coordinating with authorities.”

(2/2) The robbing incident happened just 15minutes ago in Norwich, England. Bailey managed to run with his phone & immediately called his dad. Bailey is safe at home and unharmed. His parents are now at the scene of the crime and coordinating with authorities. Details to follow. — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) September 16, 2020

Following the report, Bailey tweeted that he is fine. He also extended his gratitude to those who sent their messages of support for him.

I am fine guys ❤️ thank you for all your messages of love & support ❤️ You are the best!! https://t.co/ErLtpZjypO — BAILEY MAY (@baileymay) September 17, 2020

“I am fine guys. Thank you for all your messages of love & support. You are the best!” he stated.

Bailey was an ex-housemate of the Pinoy Big Brother: 737 edition. He auditioned and became a member of the global pop group Now United in 2017.