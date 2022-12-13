Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin and Mo’Ju Win Big at 2022 Music Victoria Awards

Music Victoria announced the winners of its annual awards during a ceremony in Melbourne last night (13th December). The awards took place at Fed Square and celebrated artists from a wide range of backgrounds and stylistic disciplines, including soul artist Mo’Ju, punk band Pinch Points and dance music producer Harvey Sutherland.

Of note among last night’s winners was Yolngu hip hop artist Baker Boy, who picked up three awards including Best Regional Act, Best Song and Best Album for his 2021 LP Gela. The awards for Baker Boy (born Danzal James Baker) come after a sweep at this year’s ARIAs where he picked up five gongs including Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

Baker Boy – ‘Survive’ ft. Uncle Jack Charles

Another winner was Julia Jacklin, who was named Best Solo Artist. Jacklin’s 2022 album, PRE PLEASURE, previously won Best Adult Contemporary Album at this year’s ARIAs.

Helen Marcou and Ian “Quincy” McLean were inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. The couple, who run Bakehouse Studios in Richmond, were commended for over 31 years of service to the Victorian music community. The couple also founded Save Live Australia’s Music (SLAM), and organised the 2010 rally in Melbourne that brought 20,000 music lovers to the steps of parliament to protest prohibitive lock-out laws.

“This induction writes our names next to giants from our community,” the pair said. “Although it’s an overwhelming honour, this recognition helps keep our flame burning.”

The Music Victoria Awards 2022

Hall of Fame Inductees

Deborah Conway AM

Helen Marcou AM &Ian ‘Quincy’ McLean AM

Best Album

Baker Boy – Gela

Best Musician

Xani Kolac

Best Song

Baker Boy – Survive

Best Group

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Best Producer

Best Solo Artist

Julia Jacklin

Best DJ

MzRizk, Jennifer Loveless

(Tied award)

Best Regional Act

MAV Diasporas Award

Charles Maimarosia

Best Blues Work

Checkerboard Lounge

Best Country Work

Georgia State Line

Best Electronic Work

Harvey Sutherland

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work

The Amplified Elephants

Best Folk Work

Kerryn Fields

Best Heavy Work

Best Hip Hop Work

MAMMOTH. & Silent Jay

Best Jazz Work

Barney McAll

Best Pop Work

The Stroppies

Best Reggae or Dancehall Work

Best Rock Or Punk

Pinch Points

Best Soul, Funk, RNB or Gospel Work

Arts Access Amplify Award

Evelyn Ida Morris

The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

Best Metro Festival

Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri

Best Regional Festival

Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)

Best Large Venue (Metro)

Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Best Small Venue (Metro)

Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)

Best Regional Venue (Established)

Caravan Music Club – Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)

Best Regional Venue (Under 50 Gigs)

Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung)

