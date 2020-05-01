Baker Boy’s New ‘Move’ Video Will Inspire Your Next Iso TikTok

NewsWritten by Laura English on May 1, 2020

Baker Boy has shared a new video for his latest single ‘Move’ today, and it has the energy we all seriously need right now. The video premiered last night with Baker Boy, real name Danzal, chatting with fans throughout its first play.

The Yolngu rapper says this release is dedicated to his partner — who appears in the clip, as well as all the strong women surrounding him. So it was important to him to enlist a strong female team.

“Move was a really fun video to make, it had such a chilled vibe and a really great team!” said Baker Boy on the 90s style clip.

“One of the main things I wanted was to have a strong female team around the video, I was lucky to work with Freya (Esders) as the Director and I collaborated with Aurie (Indianna) again on the Creative Direction and Styling which is always a fun process.

“We had a mostly female team the whole way through this clip form Freya and Aurie, to the dance Choreographer, Hair and Make Up Artist to the editor.”

The video was shot on film in early March, and so there were some delays due to COVID-19 restrictions according to Baker Boy.

“It was great process, it got slowed down a bit getting the film scanned in New York during a global pandemic, but it all came together, and it really nailed the vibe and direction I have been trying to send the Baker Boy project in,” he said.

Catch the new video for ‘Move’ below.