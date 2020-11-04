“‘Bakit ang bilis ng panahon?’: Pauleen Luna turns emotional over daughter Tali turning a year older”

Actress Pauleen Luna could not help but turn sentimental as her daughter, Tali, will soon turn a year older.

Actress Pauleen Luna could not help but turn sentimental as she realized that her daughter, Tali, will soon turn a year older.

In an Instagram post on November 2, four days before her daughter turns three years old, Pauleen said she could not believe how time goes by so fast.

“As you turn 3 years old in exactly 4 days, I can’t help but be emotional as I realize that you’re really getting so big and growing up now. In just a span of a few weeks, she suddenly has her own decisions already, like where to sleep, who to sleep with, what to eat, etc. Bakit ang bilis ng panahon?” she said.

“It was just like yesterday where I can bring you anywhere and you will just say yes to everything I tell you to do. Hay. Life is happening,” she added.

Pauleen said her only wish for her daughter is for her to grow up to be a good person.

“I just really pray that you’ll grow up to be a kind, giving, understanding, and humble person. I will always be here, my love always and forever, your mommy I’ll be,” she said.

Tali is Pauleen’s daughter with her husband, television host and comedian Vic Sotto.

The child is Pauleen’s first, while she is Vic’s fifth. The Eat Bulaga host also has a son with Coney Reyes—Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto; children with Dina Bonnevie—Oyo and Danica Sotto; and a daughter with Angela Luz—Paulina Sotto.