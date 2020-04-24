‘Bakliners’ in gown give free vegetables to quarantined dwellers in Quezon town

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Gumaca town in Quezon province had something to smile about, as they received free vegetables provided by the local government in the funniest way possible.

On Tuesday, five members of the LGBT community in Barangay Poblacion, Gumaca—who dolled themselves up as beauty queens—went around town to give free eggplant to residents as an aid during the COVID-19 crisis.

Quezon province is one of the areas affected by President Rodrigo Duterte’s order of an enhanced community quarantine, which was extended until May 15.

But Gumaca town has no confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

The five beauty queens even called themselves as the “bakliners”—a play of word to the “frontliner” term ever so popular during the pandemic.

Also joining them during the distribution was Gumaca town Mayor Webster Letargo.

Letargo’s wife, Justine, said the distribution of vegetables is part of the LGU’s food security program.

“So una, binibili muna kasi ng LGU ‘yung mga gulay directly from the farmers and from farmers cooperatives,” Justine told INQUIRER.net on Friday via phone interview. “So ‘pag nasa amin na ‘yung gulay, naghahanap kami ng mga ways para medyo masaya naman ‘yung distribution kasi given the quarantine nga ‘di ba?”

(First, the LGU buys the vegetables directly from the farmers and from farmers and farmers’ cooperatives. So when the vegetables arrive, we find ways to make the distribution somewhat fun given the situation that we are on quarantine, right?)

And since the LGBT community was very active in the town, Justine said LGBT members even volunteered to help.

“’Pag meron ulit bagong bili in bulk ng mga gulay, ina-activate namin sila kapag dumating ulit ‘yung susunod na supply namin,” Justine said.

(When there is a new delivery of vegetables, we activate them when the new supply comes.)

And in a separate text message to INQUIRER.net, Mayor Letargo said that since Tuesday’s distribution, they have distributed 1,350 kilos of vegetables to residents.

