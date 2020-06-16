Baldwin fined P75K, suspended for 3 games

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) penalized Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Program Director Tab Baldwin with a P75,000 fine plus a three-game suspension on Tuesday for his recent comments, considered “detrimental to the league.”

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the news to The Manila Times but was unable to give details due to being in a meeting.

Before the sanctions were announced, Baldwin apologized to the league and to Marcial last Monday during a video conference, explaining that his statements were taken out of context.

Baldwin was castigated because he criticized the PBA’s one-import conference format and the local coaches’ so-called “tactical immaturity” during an interview on Tiebreaker Vodcasts’ “Coaches Unfiltered,” hosted by Charles Tiu, Paolo Layug and Anton Altamirano last Thursday .

He was also chastised for “underestimating the capabilities of local coaches” by the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippine (BCAP), headed by BCAP President and Jose Rizal University head coach Luis Gonzalez, and various local coaches.

The Manila Times attempted to get a statement from Baldwin, who was unavailable for comment.