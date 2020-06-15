Baldwin’s sorry

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Program Director Tab Baldwin is sorry for offending coaches and Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial with his comments on a video podcast last week.

Tab Baldwin PHOTO FROM FIBA.COM

“I feel bad that [that] has happened, and that [was] not my intention,” Baldwin told Marcial on Monday during a video conference, according to the league’s official website. The site also mentioned Baldwin told Marcial that his statements were taken out of context.

Be that as it may, the decision on whether to sanction Baldwin with a fine, suspension or both will be announced today.

Last Thursday, Baldwin criticized the professional league’s one-import conference format and the local coaches’ manner of officiating with so-called “tactical immaturity” in an interview on Tiebreaker Vodcasts’ “Coaches Unfiltered,” hosted by Charles Tiu, Paolo Layug and Anton Altamirano.

Marcial reacted to Baldwin’s statements, describing the perceived put-downs as “detrimental to the league.”

The league commissioner, along with PBA Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro and league counsel Melvin Mendoza, gave the embattled SBP program director, who is also currently the Ateneo de Manila University head coach, a chance to explain himself last Sunday.

After the no-holds-barred talk, Baldwin was condemned for “underestimating the capabilities of local coaches” by the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippine (BCAP), headed by BCAP President and Jose Rizal University head coach Luis Gonzalez; party-list Rep. Mikee Romero; and various local coaches.