Bali Island School Introduced Precautions for COVID-19

BALI, Indonesia, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Bali Island School (BIS) Health Committee met several times in the past weeks and months to assess the COVID-19 virus risk and develop health and safety procedures and precautions should it reach Bali and the rest of Indonesia.



BIS Student assisting handwash activity.

Bali Island School (formerly Bali International School) is an international school based in Sanur, close to Denpasar, Bali. Its 250 students are Pre-K-12. It is the most established international school based in Bali.

“I would like to recognize the efforts of Natasha Varley, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Health Representative and a licensed Paediatrician in California, USA. Her input has been invaluable,” says Garth Wyncoll, BIS Head of School.

“Many thanks must also go to Ibu Surya, Pak Hamish, Pak Craig, Pak Ross, and Board Members Ibu Regine, Ibu Su, and Pak Kib,” he adds.

BIS is currently at Risk Level I. This risk assessment is defined as follows: a new infectious disease has been identified; the World Health Organization (WHO) is tracking and investigating the COVID-19 virus, and updating information regularly. No cases have been identified within Bali yet.

During this fluid situation, while BIS continue to learn more about the COVID-19 virus, BIS have introduced the following measures that require parents’ and students’ cooperation and assistance, to maintain the community’s health and safety:

Students should remain at home if they exhibit any flu-like symptoms, such as fever or respiratory problems (sneezing, coughing and congestion).

Students are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water (students must wash hands or use hand sanitizer before entering classrooms; students must wash their hands before eating).

are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water (students must wash hands or use hand sanitizer before entering classrooms; students must wash their hands before eating). No food is to be shared between children.

Families must email the school if they have traveled internationally within the past 14 days, assisting the school for possible contact tracing. A 14 day self containment procedure have also begun for any family who has traveled from Mainland China, South Korea , Italy and Iran . The list of countries is being monitored daily.

14 day self containment procedure for any family who has traveled from Mainland China, , and . The list of countries is being monitored daily. BIS will cancel any planned student trips to countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 .

If any parent, student, family member, or houseguest has traveled from Mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, in the past 14 days (the current incubation period), parents are required to keep their children at home for 14 days. BIS will provide an online learning platform for students to continue studying while at home.

In Bali, it is understand that only Sanglah and Tabanan hospitals will accept patients for COVID-19 virus testing. In the event of a suspected case, they will take samples and send them to Jakarta. While awaiting their results, patients will remain in isolation.

“Risk Level II will see further precautions for our school community. Hopefully we will not have to move to this higher level. But I am confident that our precautions will help our community remain safe and healthy,“ says the Head of School.

“When I worked in Nigeria, we experienced the Ebola virus. Our school closed physically for three weeks while the government and health organizations created policies and procedures for its citizens. We were able to maintain the school educational programs using our online learning platforms. I am happy to report that BIS has strong structures and a first rate team of educators, should the need for online school arise,” he adds.

Parents are advised to contact the school campus nurse, or the school office directly, should they have further questions. Meanwhile BIS will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and update all parents accordingly.

The health and safety of the BIS community is their top priority.

* BIS is an IB World School, fully authorized by the International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programmes from Preschool to Grade 12. BIS is a Council of International Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited, non-profit, college-preparatory school and operates under Indonesian law.

Useful COVID-19 information websites:

World Health Organization (WHO):

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

