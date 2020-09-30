Ball Park Music Announce Additional Triffid Shows And Album Launch Livestream

After selling out nine hometown shows at the Triffid in Brisbane, Ball Park Music have announced additional dates this month to help celebrate the release of their forthcoming, self-titled album.

The band will now play extra shows on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th October, with the beloved indie rock outfit playing 13 shows in total. Tickets are on sale for these extra shows now via Moshtix – be quick.

They’ve also announced that the first show will be live-streamed via Delivered Live, with fans across the country able to tune in from 9:30PM AEDT on Friday, 23rd October.

“For months we’ve been looking forward to releasing our new record. The fact that we can do a show that day and live-stream is just the best,” commented the band in a statement. “It’s been a long wait between shows this year and it’ll feel incredible to make our return to the stage knowing that people can tune in from far and wide!”

For the band’s residency shows at the Triffid, fans are able to purchase tables with seating for 4, 6, or 9 friends to watch the performance, with a small number of single tickets also available.

Ball Park Music is set to arrive Friday, 23rd October via the band’s own Prawn Records. It’s been previewed with a trio of singles – ‘Spark Up’, ‘Day & Age‘ and ‘Cherub’.