Ball Park Music Announce ‘Get The F**king Nerds Back On’ 2023 Australian Tour

Hot on the heels of being announced on the lineup for Groovin The Moo 2023, Ball Park Music have apparently held a press conference to no one, with the sole intention of calling themselves nerds and declaring a forthcoming string of national shows taking place in metro cities around the country.

The self-depreciating indie rock faves are saddling up for a five-date headline run this May and June, bringing the big poindexter energy to stages in Fremantle, Hobart, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne under the banner of the Get The Fucking Nerds Back On Tour.

Ball Park Music – ‘Stars In My Eyes’

“Can’t wait for this one,” guitarist Sam Cromack said during the aforementioned press conference. “Our appetite to perform is huge. We’re looking forward to getting back in some smaller theatres. They feel like our natural home. We wanna be close to the audience, to feel like we’re together in the same room. Paul got a new synth too, so that should be good.”

Joining the nerds for all shows will be indie-punk rockers The Buoys, with local openers for each show including Ghost Care (WA), Elizabeth M. Drummond (TAS, VIC), Taj Ralph (NSW) and Bean Magazine (QLD).

2022 saw Ball Park Music release their seventh studio album Weirder & Weirder, with flagship single ‘Stars In My Eyes’ charting at number #8 in the triple j Hottest 100.

Meanwhile, Groovin The Moo will return in 2023 as a full national run for the first time since 2019, heading to six states and territories around Australia this April and May including Wayville (SA), Maitland (NSW), Mitchell (ACT), Bendigo (VIC), Warana (QLD) and Bunbury (WA).

Ball Park Music feature on a lineup that also boasts the likes of Denzel Curry, bbno$, Eliza Rose, Alt-J, Skepta, Fatboy Slim, Sophie May and Omar Apollo, as well as locals Amy Shark, The Chats, Confidence Man, Ocean Alley, Slowly Slowly and more.

Catch all the GTM festival details here and Ball Park Music’s full list of national headlining dates below.

Ball Park Music – Get the F**king Nerds Back On 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets on sale from 9am, Friday, 10th February here

Sunday, 7th May – Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 13th May – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 20th May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 26th May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

