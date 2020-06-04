Ball Park Music Drop New Chill Bop ‘Day & Age’ With Accompanying Video

Brisbane band, Ball Park Music have blessed us with a new single today. It’s called ‘Day & Age’ and in super Ball Park fashion, its sound is distinctive and of course, a little weird.

The new single is another perfect offering from Ball Park Music, it’s a chill bop full of those weird synthy sounds they’ve been serving up since GOOD MOOD back in 2018. ‘Day & Age’ comes with a film clip directed by Nick Maguire too.

The clip was shot in Fortitude Valley’s outside public pool, where frontman Sam spent the entire day in the pool. Plus it was on ~that~ Saturday, 23rd May — Brisbane’s coldest May day in a century.

Ball Park Music’s new single follows up ‘Spark Up’ and is, presumably on their forthcoming, self-titled album. We don’t have a release date for the album just yet but the band recently shared a cute note about the change in name.

Cromack shared a letter with us as well. “There’s only one thing more boring than listening to other people’s dreams, and that’s listening to their problems.” – Adrian Mole, aged 13 3/4.

“And so it is that I evolve from telling you about my problems to telling you about my dreams. For months I jotted down anything I could recall, believing that perhaps our dreams did indeed possess some sacred power. Verse after verse stretched on – more than I could ever need or want for one little song.”

“The words seemed to arrange themselves. Some were put to pasture while others found themselves a permanent place to cosy up within the bars of this song. It never asked much of me. It never asked me to veer off the path and see what else was around.

“Never forced me to sit at the blank page fretting. At first it was just a dot in a wobbling horizon. In time, it rode its bike through the quiet main street of my mind and threw the newspaper right at my head. And I just said, ’Thank You’.”

You can catch the new single and its film clip below.

