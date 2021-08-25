Bam Aquino: ‘The youth will determine the 2022 elections’

FORMER senator Benigno Paolo “Bam” Aquino 4th believes the youth will play a crucial role in determining the upcoming 2022 elections.

In a roundtable discussion of 1Sambayan on Wednesday, Aquino said it is important for the youth to vote and choose the right people to elect. He also emphasized that the country needs an “engaged youth and engaged citizenry.”

“Ako po, I really believe ‘no the youth will determine this elections. You will determine this elections kaya mahalaga ho talaga na maparehistro natin sila at pangalawa mas mahalaga siguro na makumbinsi natin na iboto ‘yung nararapat na mga tao, iboto ‘yung mga taong magdadala ng mas magandang kinabukasan para sa atin,” Aquino said during the Dude Pare Change: 1Sambayan Ateneo-La Salle Joint Launch.

(As far as I am concerned, I really believe that the youth will determine this election. You will determine this election. That’s why it is really important to register them and also convince them to vote for the right people that will forge a bright future for all of us.)

The former senator also pointed out that the youth are the most affected by the challenges brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and that many graduates are currently facing unemployment.

“Can you imagine guma-graduate ho kayo ngayon sa pandemya? Guma-graduate kayo into a situation na kulang ang trabaho at ang kaaway niyo para sa magagandang trabaho ‘yung grumaduate from last year at ‘yung mga na lay off pa. Can you imagine how difficult it is for young people these days?” he said.

(Can you imagine you are graduating in the middle of the pandemic? You are graduating in a situation where there are few job opportunities. You are also competing with the previous graduates and those who lost their jobs. Can you imagine how difficult it is for young people these days?)



For Aquino, the campaign for the 2022 elections is going to be a fight “online”, adding the role of the youth will be even more significant when it comes to campaigning for the right candidate to choose.

“This is going to be a fight done online, magiging online po ‘yung laban na ito for majority of our country. At sino pa po ba ang pinakamagaling online? Sino pa po pinakahiyang sa buhay na online at sa pamamalakad ng pakikipag komunikasyon online kung hindi rin po ang ating mga kabataan,” he said.

(This is going to be a fight done online, the fight will be online for the majority of our country. And who is more capable of communicating online? It is our youth.)

Meanwhile, Former justice Antonio Carpio believes the youth are now “very educated and more knowledgeable”, adding the youth “must rise to the challenge” come 2022.

“The youth now comprise a larger sector of our society. So, we are really deciding this May 2022 the future of the youth, and that is why the youth must be involved. It is really your future,” he said.

“We are the old fogeys and we will be exiting the scene soon. So, we are laying the groundwork for the youth to take over our country already and that is why the youth must rise to the challenge,” he added.