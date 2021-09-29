BANDAI NAMCO Group Holds “2nd GUNDAM Conference”

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BANDAI NAMCO Group held the “2nd GUNDAM Conference,” with Chief GUNDAM Officer (CGO), Koji Fujiwara, taking the stage.

This was the second conference where organizers of the GUNDAM-powered, societal issue-focused sustainability project, “GUNDAM UNIVERSAL CENTURY DEVELOPMENT ACTION (GUDA),” announced a new project within the field of education, “GUNDAM Educational Program,” as the third-phase initiative to follow the “Gunpla Recycling Project” and “Gundam Open Innovation.” Announcement was also made on new initiatives with external partners under the name, “G-PARTNER,” to bring about a new life-sized GUNDAM statue and a new television series.

“GUNDAM UNIVERSAL CENTURY DEVELOPMENT ACTION (GUDA)” initiatives

Third “GUDA” phase: “GUNDAM Educational Program” begins:

-GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA Educational Support (G-PARTNER: Yokohama City Board of Education)

-GUNPLA Academia (G-PARTNER: NHK Educational Corporation, NPO the Association of Corporation and Education)

As the third phase of “GUDA,” the “GUNDAM Educational Program,” will be launched within the field of education to implement two initiatives.

The first initiative, the “GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA Educational Support,” is a hands-on program that offers students the opportunity to think about “enjoyment in creation,” “careers,” “programming,” and more with researchers and engineers involved in the development of the 18-meter-tall “moving GUNDAM” that is on display at GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA.

The second initiative is the “GUNPLA Academia,” which is a free educational package that teaches the fun of creating and offers the opportunity to think about the global environment through GUNPLA.

“Gundam Open Innovation” application period extended

“GUDA” has been working with fans worldwide and with companies to plan and implement a variety of initiatives for the children of the future. As a part of this effort, the “Gundam Open Innovation” initiative has been openly accepting new ideas and technologies to address various social matters of interest such as population and global environmental issues. In light of the reception, a decision was made to extend the application period for a month.

An initial invitation for application was announced back in July, with the application deadline set on September 15. Given more applications than initially expected and many requests for an extended deadline, the project organizers extended it to Friday, October 15, under the concept of receiving as many ideas as possible.

-URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/guda/goi/en/

Expo 2020 Dubai PR ambassador version GUNPLA to be sold at “THE GUNDAM BASE” worldwide

GUNDAM will serve as the PR ambassador for the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The charm of Japan will be conveyed through GUNDAM to the world.

Furthermore, the GUNDAM designed as the PR ambassador at the pavilion will be sold as GUNPLA, not only at the Dubai expo but also at “THE GUNDAM BASE (*)” throughout the world. During the expo, BANDAI NAMCO Group will hold an exhibition in Dubai City, “GUNPLA Showroom Dubai,” to bring further attention to Expo 2020 Dubai.

BANDAI NAMCO Group sees this as a special opportunity to promote GUNDAM to the world, and will cooperate with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in contributing to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

(*) THE GUNDAM BASE is a complex facility specializing in “GUNPLA.”

Three Gundam series films to be released in 2022 for global expansion of Gundam series:

Sunrise Corporation, a BANDAI NAMCO Group company, announced three new animated films in the Gundam series to be released in 2022.

-New television anime series, “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury”

The long awaited, latest television anime series, “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury” will be released in 2022. “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury” will focus on attracting teenagers from around the world so that a bright future may await for future GUNDAM endeavors.

-URL: https://en.gundam.info/about-gundam/series-pages/witch/

-New movie, “Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island”

BANDAI NAMCO Group announced the production of a new movie, “Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island,” directed by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko. The film is planned for release in theaters for 2022.

-Special edition episodes, “Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS” An app for smartphones to be released and special edition episodes to be broadcast on TV:

A smartphone app, “Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS G,” which allows users to enjoy the world of “IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS,” will be released in spring 2022. In addition, a special edition of “Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS” (9 episodes in total) will be aired in conjunction with the release of the app in spring 2022. During the airing of the special editions, fans will be able to see a part of “Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS: Urdr-Hunt.”

Spring 2022 – A life-sized “New Mobile Suit” GUNDAM statue for fans around the world “RX-93ffv GUNDAM” set to appear at Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport FUKUOKA (G-PARTNERS: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER Co., Inc., Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd., NOMURA Co., Ltd.)

A “life-sized Nu Gundam” statue will be displayed in spring 2022 at Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport FUKUOKA. The statue is the “RX-93ffv GUNDAM” based on the “RX-93v GUNDAM” that appeared in the 1988 movie “Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack,” which has proven popular throughout the world. It comes with long-range fin funnel and tricolor markings under the supervision of Yoshiyuki Tomino, the general director of the “Mobile Suit Gundam” series. More is planned, so please stay tuned for future announcements.

