BANDAR ALAM SURIA, THE HOLISTIC LIVING EXPERIENCE

REside, REvitalise and REconnect in a sublimely-rendered township

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The emergence of Puncak Alam from a quaint area into prominence has always been a great achievement that marvelled property buyers and investors alike. It is an unspoken testament to IJM Land’s skill and expertise at developing prime lands into flourishing townships, that includes Bandar Alam Suria. Spanning over 1,163 acres, the integrated township now has around 28,000 residents, with another influx projected in the near future, making it an excellent investment.



A holistic living experience at Bandar Alam Suria

Known as the City of Leisure, Bandar Alam Suria redefines living with the three REs—REside, REvitalise, and REconnect. Residents can REside in comfort while enjoying peace-of-mind living. Our weary souls are REvitalised by the lush nature and retail therapy. Then there is the park and all its splendour, REconnecting us to the community and our loved ones.

Around 51% of the development is dedicated to various types of residential units, whereas 3% of the development has been designated for commercial purposes, the completed Dataran Suria and Suria Square, the latest launch which is bound to liven up the area with additional footfall and job opportunities. Besides that, 46% of the development is allocated for institutional development, amenities and infrastructure. Up till now, around 55% of the township has been completed.

Nature lovers will be thrilled to return home to over 450,000 sq ft of lush greenery, not considering the vast Central Park, which is the gem of Bandar Alam Suria. Over 500 trees and 1,290 shrubs decorate the 11-acre park, which itself constitutes 13.43% of green spaces for the entire township. Facilities are aplenty, ranging from the multipurpose court, skate park, children’s play area, open-air amphitheatre and more.

Residents have easy access to schools, medical centres, and the commercial hub within the township where amenities are concerned. There are such as Lotus’s, Econsave, Jaya Grocer and KIP Mall to fulfil your daily requirements while emergency needs can be met at the Hospital UiTM. Educational institutions are such as the UiTM Puncak Alam campus or the primary and secondary schools nearby.

Concerning connectivity, Bandar Alam Suria has easy access to Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur. The township is well linked to highway networks such as the North Klang Valley Highway, Federal Highway, ELITE Expressway, Guthrie Corridor Expressway and LATAR Expressway, among others.