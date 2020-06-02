Bandcamp To Donate 100% Of Sales On June 19 To NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund

Bandcamp have announced today (Tuesday, 2nd June) that they will be donating 100% of their sales on Friday, 19th June to the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People’s Legal Defense Fund (NAACP).

“The recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world are horrific tragedies,” the website said in a press statement.

“We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community.”

“So this coming Juneteenth (June 19, from midnight to midnight PDT) and every Juneteenth hereafter,” the statement continued, “for any purchase you make on Bandcamp, we will be donating 100% of our share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a national organization that has a long history of effectively enacting racial justice and change through litigation, advocacy, and public education.”

“We’re also allocating an additional $30,000 per year to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.”

This follows Bandcamp’s recent efforts to support artists struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic by waiving all revenue shares on the first Friday of the past few months, giving artists 100% of their own sales.

Read Bandcamp’s full statement on their donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund here.