Banggood and Partners Resume Business Operations and Continue Supporting the Global COVID-19 Prevention Efforts

GUANGZHOU, China, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Banggood, a leading Chinese online retailer that focuses on cross-border e-Commerce, and its supply chain partners have announced an official resumption of operations under the guidance and support of the local government. To date, Banggood’s logistics and goods supply have been stabilized, and the majority of operations have returned to business as usual.

Banggood has always attached great importance to the health and safety of its partners and its employees. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Banggood has adopted a series of preventive measures to protect its employees and partners when returning to work. These include regularly disinfecting company shuttle buses, limiting the number of passengers on each bus, controlling staff density, and adopting smartphone clock-in and clock-out to minimize indirect contact transmission via shared surfaces. In addition, Banggood is regularly disinfecting the workplace and conducting daily temperature checks, as well as providing employees with preventative items including, facemasks.

“As Banggood resumes normal business operations, we are pleased to inform our customer worldwide that our logistics and cargo supply chain are stable and the majority of our operations are back to normal,” said Alex Xie, Operation Manager of Banggood. “Banggood has a comprehensive, strong supply capacity and logistics system, which provides robust and reliable support for our users’ cross-border shopping needs.”

Further to its prevention measures, Banggood has launched a “Partner Care Program” to support partners in countries battling the COVID-19 epidemic, such as Japan, South Korea, the United States, Italy, Germany, Spain and France. Banggood has already distributed over 5,000 surgical masks to different partners in these regions, with plans to continue in the future. At the same time, Banggood is actively monitoring opportunities to provide additional products or financial assistance, to help partners manage the impact of the outbreak and minimize the effect on their businesses.

Banggood’s key suppliers are also gradually recovering their production capacity, particularly those manufacturing high-quality epidemic prevention products such as facemasks. Many in-demand products, including hand sanitizer and thermometers, have swiftly been restocked for users in countries dealing with a severe outbreak. Banggood has also integrated its own logistics system as part of its supply chain, ensuring products are shipped to overseas warehouses as quickly as possible. This allows users to receive essential epidemic prevention products within a shorter timeframe while simultaneously contributing to global outbreak control efforts.

These measures are the latest in a string of efforts conducted by Banggood to help control the COVID-19 outbreak. At the end of January, when China’s domestic products were in short supply, Banggood swiftly contacted overseas suppliers to obtain products via emergency channels, to support frontline healthcare workers involved in epidemic prevention and control work. After reaching multiple face mask suppliers in Europe, Banggood purchased 30,000 Valmy FFP3 respiratory flu masks through a British distributor on January 28, valued at over RMB 520,318. The materials were received a week later in Guangzhou and were shipped that same day to Southern Medical University Nanfang Hospital, Guangdong Second Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital and Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital — all three of which sent medical teams to Wuhan to assist in the fight against the epidemic.



