Banggood Launches Summer Prime Sale Featuring Digital Coupons Worth USD60 Million

GUANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Banggood, a leading online retailer, announced to launch a sale campaign featuring discounts and digital coupons for the Summer Prime Sale this July as the start of its Q3 marketing plan. In the past Q1 and ongoing Q2 2020, its online orders have increased by over 200%.

As the remote working, schooling and home entertainment became a new normal for many people during the lockdowns, Banggood has seen the sales of the products in the home appliance category soared tenfold, and sales in the office and school products rose by nearly 150%. The pandemic has also driven the demands for the home grooming products with both multi-function hair clippers and electric shavers among the most popular online purchases.

With cities emerging from lockdowns and lives returning to normal, Banggood is set to kick off the ‘Restart a Good Life’ summer prime sale featuring digital coupons, gifts giveaway and special offers on a variety of essentials for home, school and outdoor activities to help people readapt to the new reality.

Running from July 3 through July 26, customers will enjoy the special deals with discounts up to 50% and digital coupons for the products spanning home, garden, apparel, electronics, tools sports, many more. In addition to exceptional discounts and gifts giveaway on wide-ranging products, new customers can also use coupons on top of the discount on the checkout page to get a cheaper deal. All these digital coupons, discounts and gift giveaways are worth USD 60 million. Moreover, Banggood also plans to launch Banggood LIVE on Youtube which will invite nearly 70 influencers from 18 countries to the live-streaming session during the sales. Viewers joining the online event will have a chance to snap up their favorite products at the lowest price.

