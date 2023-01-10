Bangkok Dusit Medical Services extends partnership with CNN to explore global health issues

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), the largest healthcare network in Thailand, reinforces its long-standing partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) with the sponsorship of ‘Vital Signs‘ hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, multiple Emmy award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN.

This initiative includes BDMS being the exclusive global sponsor of the half hour show ‘Vital Signs’ which aims to bring viewers health stories from all over the world. Airing on CNN International in January 2023, Dr. Sanjay Gupta will explore diseases of the brain and how they are treated, including a new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that involves high intensity ultrasound. In addition, a series of stories will launch on the ‘Vital Signs’ digital hub, to give a global perspective on how health issues are detected, treated and handled socially, with some content about the health stories from Vital Signs running on CNN Arabic to increase the reach amongst Middle East audiences. BDMS is also continuing its sponsorship of flagship news program ‘Anderson Cooper 360‘ on CNN International’s Asia feed.

“As we move into the next phase of living in a post-pandemic world, global health remains the top issue around the world. We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with BDMS as we explore stories about global health issues and solutions,” said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “With a shared commitment to raising awareness around healthy living, we believe this collaboration will continue to inspire global audiences with impactful health stories from around the world.”

Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited said, “As a trusted healthcare network, BDMS is committed towards being a smart hospital with high quality emerging healthcare technologies and seamless patient care, as well as creating an environment that champions healthy living. Through this sponsorship and advertising campaign with our long-standing partner CNN, we are confident that this partnership will help create awareness around health topics and emphasise the importance of quality medical care.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) is Thailand’s largest-healthcare network, medical service operator and is a world’s leader of healthcare solutions provider. Today, BDMS owns and manages seven major hospital groups (Bangkok Hospital Group-, Samitivej Hospital Group-, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, the Royal Hospital Group and the BDMS Wellness Clinic with 56 medical facilities located in Thailand’s popular destinations nationwide, including 2 hospitals in the neighboring country of Cambodia. The network has served over 2 millions international patients annually prior to the pandemic who chose Thailand as their medical tourism destination. Among BDMS’s subsidiaries providing healthcare solutions, there are National Healthcare Systems – largest blood diagnosis centre in Thailand, A.N.B. Laboratories & Medicpharma – laboratory and pharmaceutical product manufacturers, BDMS Medevac Center provides medical emergency transportation with hospital referral network system, and our specialized medical professionals including surgeons and nurses are trained to provide the highest level of emergency assistance. For further information, please visit http://www.bdms.co.th/.