“Bangs Garcia is pregnant with second child”

Actress Bangs Garcia shared the good news with her online followers.

Valerie “Bangs” Garcia happily shared on Instagram that her family is growing and she is pregnant with her second child.

The actress posted a photo of her daughter Amelia holding a sonogram while she and husband Lloyd Birchmore were beaming with joy as they looked at her.

“The love in our family is tremendously growing as another bundle of joy is coming our way. Happy Valentine’s Day, Loves!!!” she wrote, adding that she is four months pregnant.

Bangs and Lloyd tied the knot in 2016 and she gave birth to their firstborn the following year.

Since then, their family has resided in the United Kingdom.

During her first pregnancy, Bangs often shared how she took on the challenges of motherhood. She also shared how she coped with the changes in her body.

“Thank God I have a very supportive husband who stayed with me all throughout my struggles. I kind of missed my family though when I was at the hospital, I would have loved to have my Mama go through all of those with me too, such a shame Philippines is too far away from UK,” she shared after giving birth to Amelia.