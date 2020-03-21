“Bangs Garcia shares her first “pregnant selfie” in London”

For her second pregnancy, Bangs Garcia shows off her new kind of bikini body.

Currently on her fifth month of pregnancy with her second child, Valerie “Bangs” Garcia posted her first pregnant selfie on her Instagram account last March 19, Thursday. The 32-year-old actress moved to the United Kingdom after marrying Fil-British businessman Lloyd Birchmore where she also gave birth to their first child Amelia in 2017.

After a trip to the US last month, Bangs and her family are back in London where she awaits the arrival of her second child this coming July. Bangs was last seen in Star Cinema’s 2016 suspense thriller Dukot starring Enrique Gil.

She wrote, “It’s this time of my life again.🤰🏻 ️ My first four months hadn’t been as smooth as my first pregnancy in 2017… So, let me begin my first #pregnantselfie this time at five months. #21weeks #5monthspregnant

PS.

So adorable to have a frequent photobomber in my life now.”