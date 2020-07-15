“Bangs Garcia stuns in maternity shoot”

Before she gives birth to her second child, Bangs Garcia recently took some time to pose for a maternity shoot arranged inside her home in London, as quarantine measures remain in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is “ready to pop.”

And before she gives birth to her second child, Bangs Garcia recently took some time to pose for a maternity shoot arranged inside her home in London, as quarantine measures remain in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the photos she posted on Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, the actress looked stunning even if she decided to keep it simple by wearing a black brassiere and a yellow cardigan which highlighted her huge baby bump.

“My countdown starts today. 7 more days to go,” she wrote in the caption.

More shots were shown by her photographer The Story Teller UK on its Instagram page on Monday, July 14, which featured Bangs in a white top and dress while posing gorgeously in different corners of her living area.

It was on Valentine’s Day when Bangs first announced that she and her husband, Filipino-British Lloyd Birchmore, are expecting their second child.

Last May, the “Dukot” star revealed that they are expecting another baby girl.

She gave birth to their first child, Amelia, in December 2017.

The couple tied the knot in Boracay in January 2017, their third wedding following a civil wedding in England and a secret church ceremony.