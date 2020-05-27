“Bangs Garcia to have another baby girl”

Bangs Garcia is set to give birth in July.

Actress Bangs Garcia is having another baby girl.

The Dukot star, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Lloyd Birchmore, made the announcement on her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, May 26.

“Today is my BIRTHDAY so this is my surprise for you! We are having another GIRL!” said Bangs.

“It was hilarious reading your comments 2 months ago coz we already knew the gender,” she continued. “I remember 90% of you guys said that I am having a boy and that you were definite about it (mostly coz of the shape of my tummy & that I was carrying low)! Even my family and I thought that I was having a boy ‘coz I showed loooads of superstition & physical ‘signs’ too!

“No matter how accurate you think the signs are, I’ve proven that NOTHING and NO ONE could really predict the gender of your baby based on those! It’s fun guessing and hearing your thoughts though!” she added.

Bangs, who is expected to give birth in July, said she couldn’t be more excited to meet the latest addition to her family.

“Hooray! We are having another princess in the family! We can’t wait to meet her in less than two months!” she said.

It was on Valentine’s Day when Bangs first announced her second pregnancy.

She gave birth to her first child with Lloyd, Amelia, in December 2017.

The couple tied the knot in Boracay in January 2017, their third wedding following a civil wedding in England and a secret church ceremony.