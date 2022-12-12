Banks Arcade Announce First National Headline Tour for 2023

Melbourne-via-New Zealand metalcore outfit Banks Arcade have announced their first-ever national headline tour, with the band set to hit the road in February next year, joined by guests Belle Haven and liveconformdie.

The tour will kick off Friday, 3rd February at Eleven Dive Bar on the Sunshine Coast, followed by shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Perth before wrapping up at Adelaide’s Enigma Bar on Saturday, 25th February. Tickets are on sale now.

Banks Arcade – ‘Chosen’

[embedded content]

“We have spent all of last year touring non stop and refining our live sound. We are so excited to go out on our first headline tour of Australia playing our album in full and bringing our best show yet to the fans,” frontman Joshua O’Donnell said in a statement alongside the tour’s announcement.

“The supports on this run are incredible and we are big fans of them so these shows are going to be insane. We look forward to seeing you at a show next year.”

Banks Arcade released their debut album, Future Lovers, in July of this year. The album features the singles ‘Smile’, ‘Be Someone’ and ‘Used’. They’ve spent much of the year doing laps of the country supporting Yours Truly and In Hearts Wake, and performed at this year’s editions of UK festivals Download and Great Escape.

Banks Arcade 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 3rd February – Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast*

Saturday, 4th February – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane*

Friday, 10th February – Transit Bar, Canberra

Saturday, 11th February – Factory Floor, Sydney

Friday, 17th February – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Friday, 24th February – Lynotts Lounge, Perth+

Saturday, 25th February – Enigma Bar, Adelaide*

* liveconformdie not appearing; + Belle Haven not appearing

Further Reading

Belle Haven – The Factory Floor, Sydney 12/03/21

Yours Truly Graduate From Pop-Punk & Become Who They Want To Be

“You’ve Got To Walk The Walk”: In Hearts Wake On How They Created An Entirely Carbon Neutral Album