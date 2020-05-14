Banks’ bad loans expand at end-March

Bad loans incurred by local banks grew at end-March, preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed on Thursday.

According to the central bank, lenders’ gross nonperforming loans (NPL) increased by 19.50 percent to P246.01 billion at end-March from P205.85 billion a year ago.

NPLs are past due loans where the principal or interest is unpaid for 30 days or more after the due date, including the outstanding balance of loans payable in monthly installments when three or more installments are in arrears.

Meanwhile, their total loan portfolio of P11.13 trillion at end-March is 11.44 percent wider than the P9.98 trillion a year ago.

These figures translated to a gross NPL ratio of 2.21 percent, which is higher than the 2.06 percent a year earlier.

NPL ratio is the share of bad loans to total loans, inclusive of interbank loans.

Earlier, central bank data showed that losses from bad debts written off by banks also increased by 28.69 percent to P1.23 billion from P961 million in the three months ending March 2019.

In its latest Enhanced Report on the Philippine Financial System for the Second Semester of 2019, the BSP noted the preparedness of the Philippine financial system — with the banking system at its core — to withstand unforeseen shocks like the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“On the whole, banks maintained liquidity buffers above prudential norms, which, in turn, enabled them to absorb potential shocks to operations, such as the impact of [the] Covid-19 pandemic,” the Bangko Sentral said.

It added that the Philippine financial system is also seen to withstand adverse impact of the pandemic on account of its relatively stable and sound capital and liquidity buffers, ample loan loss reserves and robust earnings performance including the opportunities presented by financial innovations and technology.

“Moreover, these BSFIs (BSP-supervised financial institutions) have appropriate business strategies, internal and risk control tools, and deep culture of good governance standards that better equipped them to deal and manage potential risks and vulnerabilities arising from any global crisis such as the Covid-19 global pandemic.”