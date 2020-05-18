Banks may face distress if Covid persists – Diokno

Some banks in the country may suffer “distress” if the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and its negative economic impact continue to linger, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno warned on Monday.

Governor Benjamin Diokno

“Although Philippine banks are adequately capitalized, have quality assets and have ample buffers, some may face financial distress if the pandemic and its aftermath — slower domestic and global economy and more risk-averse consumers — last indefinitely,” Diokno told The Manila Times in a text message.

His warning comes after various institutions forecast a global economic recession this year, and a sharp contraction was projected for the Philippine economy because of the pandemic.

It also comes after Fitch Ratings trimmed last week the credit rating of the Philippine National Bank and the credit outlook of China Banking Corp., Land Bank of the the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines, saying the weaker Philippine economy would weigh on their operations.

Unless a Covid-19 vaccine is found, and widely distributed and applied to contain the public health crisis, the BSP chief said, “things won’t be back to where they were before.”

Besides banks, Diokno said it was reasonable to assume that some companies might also face financial difficulties, given the severity of the coronavirus and uncertainty it caused.

“For example, it is clear that firms in the airlines industry and tourism-related industry would face extreme financial distress, because air travel and tourism might take some time before they reach their pre-pandemic level of activity,” he explained.

In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government have imposed travel bans since March.

Despite all these, the Bangko Sentral chief said no bank had informed the central bank of any financial difficulty so far as a result of the pandemic’s impact on their businesses.

His assurance was consistent with the BSP’s earlier report that stressed the preparedness of the Philippine financial system — with the banking system at its core — to withstand unforeseen shocks like Covid-19.

“On the whole, banks maintained liquidity buffers above prudential norms, which, in turn, enabled them to absorb potential shocks to operations, such as the impact of [the] Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

The report added that the Philippine financial system was also seen to withstand adverse impact of the pandemic on account of its relatively stable and sound capital and liquidity buffers, ample loan loss reserves and robust earnings performance including the opportunities presented by financial innovations and technology.