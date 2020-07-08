Banks’ soured loans up 20% at end-May

Bad loans incurred by the Philippine banking system increased by double digits in the first five months of the year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Preliminary data from the central bank showed that banks’ gross nonperforming loans (NPL) rose by 20.01 percent to P262.68 billion at end-May from P218.88 billion a year ago.

NPLs are past due loans where the principal or interest is unpaid for 30 days or more after the due date, including the outstanding balance of loans payable in monthly installments when three or more installments are in arrears.

Meanwhile, their total loan portfolio jumped by 7.24 percent to P10.81 trillion in January to May from P10.08 trillion year-on-year.

These figures translate to a gross NPL ratio of 2.43 percent, higher than the year-ago 2.17 percent.

This ratio is the share of bad loans to total loans, inclusive of interbank loans.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said earlier that banks might have substantial exposures to various industry sectors affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“As the economy gradually moves beyond quarantine, the amplification of strains in the whole financial system [are] yet to be revealed,” he added.

According to him, adjustment in operations undertaken by businesses as a result of the community quarantine, as well as changes in capacity to pay off creditors, may have adverse balance sheet and employment effects.

“Given interlinkages across sectors, these may have significant financial stability implications,” Diokno said.

Given the possibility of higher defaults and nonperforming loans, there may be scope to offer more debt restructuring measures, he added.

Diokno also said the central bank supported the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer bill, which aims to create asset management corporations.

“The measure seeks to reinstate time-bound fiscal incentives for relieving the balance sheets of banking institutions of soured loans that may impair lending to the productive sectors of the economy,” he explained.